Arunachal's Naharlagun police, in assistance from Assam police, apprehended the main drug supplier involved in an ongoing Naharlagun PS case of the NDPS Act, marking a significant breakthrough under Operation Dawn 2.0. One was arrested with suspected heroin in this connection.

The operation was carried out with assistance from Assam police and under the close supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo and SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo. The raid took place at the residence of the suspected supplier in Brahmaputra Nagar, near Assam's Dikrong riverbank.

During the operation, the team apprehended one Aamir Ali (39), son of Matlab Ali, a resident of Banderdewa, Assam. A total of 20 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 27.9 grams, were recovered from his possession.

On April 28, acting on crucial disclosures made during the interrogation of previously arrested accused, a joint police team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge, PS Naharlagun, and supported by SI Vivek Linggi, SI T Sarke, ASI I Ngomdir, HC K Mosi, HC L Tsering, Ct D Borah, HC P Tari, Ct R Kalung, Ct T Dawa, Ct Sanu T Raj, Ct T Pertin, and Ct H Tamin, conducted a targeted raid.

This arrest follows the earlier apprehension of two co-accused - Techi Lez and Tana Jamja - on April 27, in connection with the same case.

The ICR Naharlagun Police reaffirmed their commitment to tackling drug trafficking and protecting the region's youth from the threat of narcotics, as part of their ongoing efforts under Operation Dawn 2.0.