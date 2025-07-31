Arunachal police arrest duo who posed as officers to rob victims at knifepoint

Naharlagun police have cracked a crime spree that saw two young men impersonate law enforcement officers to rob unsuspecting victims across the Capital Region. The breakthrough came after multiple snatching incidents prompted authorities to form a specialised investigation team.

The accused duo's brazen method involved renting a scooter from Ziro Point Tinali in Itanagar, then targeting isolated pedestrians while posing as police officers. They would approach victims under the pretence of checking Inner Line Permits and conducting drug inspections before threatening them with a knife and stealing cash and valuables.

A dedicated team comprising Constables Sanu Raj, B Mitkong, and H. Tamin, along with Inspector K Dev and SDPO Rishi Longdo, worked under the supervision of SP Naharlagun Dr Nyelam Nega to track down the perpetrators.

The investigation led to the arrest of Margang Taya, 22, from Village Kewa in Kra Dadi district, who was apprehended on July 29 from Donyi Colony, Itanagar. During interrogation, Taya revealed his accomplice's identity, leading to a second arrest.

Constable Sanu Raj conducted a solo operation with technical support from colleagues Jenny Wangpan and Techi Kako to locate and arrest Rohan Tamang, also known as Rohit, 22, from Division-IV, Itanagar. Police recovered a knife used in the crimes from Tamang's possession during his arrest on Old Karsingsa Road.

The arrests were made in connection with Case No. NLG/PS/C.No. 95/25 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case involved coordination between Naharlagun Police Station and Itanagar Police Station, with Head Constable Jerry Romin assisting in the identification and tracking process.

Police are now investigating the duo's potential involvement in other pending snatching cases within both Itanagar and Naharlagun jurisdictions. The arrests have brought relief to residents who had been living in fear of the fake officers' intimidation tactics.