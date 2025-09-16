Arunachal police arrest four in crackdown on ‘United Tani Army’ extortion ring

Arunachal police have arrested four individuals in connection with an extortion scheme that targeted businesses and residents across multiple districts, revealing what investigators describe as a criminal network with possible international connections.

The group, which called itself the United Tani Army (UTA), had been issuing extortion demands to individuals and businesses in Itanagar, Pasighat, Basar, and other areas throughout the state. The case is now under investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) Police Station.

Preliminary investigations have uncovered evidence suggesting the organisation extends beyond simple extortion activities. Police sources indicate the group may have received external funding and maintained support networks across borders, raising concerns about broader security implications for the region.

The four arrested suspects include Biri Ruja, 38, from Banderdewa in Papumpare district; Hungsa Pansa, 33, from Pongchau in Longding district; Tana Padang, 46, from Seppa in East Kameng district; and Marli Ingo, 48, from Chimpu in Papumpare district.

During the arrests, police seized multiple mobile phones and a laptop computer. Forensic teams are currently analysing the devices to trace digital communications, identify patterns of operation, and establish potential external connections.

The investigation has revealed the group's involvement in various illegal activities beyond extortion, according to police officials who described the network as a significant threat to regional peace and security.

Authorities have issued a public advisory urging citizens to resist any threats or coercion from such groups and to report extortion attempts or suspicious activities to police immediately.

Police officials say the arrests have significantly disrupted the United Tani Army's operations, but additional arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues. The Arunachal Pradesh Police have committed to completely dismantling the network and maintaining law and order across the state.