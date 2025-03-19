In a major breakthrough, the Seijosa Police have arrested two prime accused, Gona Kanta Hazarika and Umesh Hazarika, in connection with a large-scale postal department fraud.

The arrests were made after weeks of intense investigation, involving both technical and human intelligence.

A police team led by SI Sang Thinley (OC, Seijosa Police Station), St Duyu Talley, and Ct. M. Ete, under the supervision of DySP Sashi Dore (SDPO Seijosa) and overall guidance of SP Pakke Kessang, Tasi Darang, carried out the operation successfully.

The accused were booked under Sections 316(4)/318(4)/115(2)/351(2) BNS, based on case no. 06/24 dated 14/08/2024 at Seijosa Police Station.

Authorities revealed that the accused orchestrated a fraudulent scheme involving the National Savings Scheme, promising high returns to unsuspecting investors. Victims were misled into investing significant amounts, believing in guaranteed financial benefits.



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The scheme resulted in widespread financial losses for individuals and businesses linked to the postal department.

Umesh Hazarika was apprehended this morning following a well-coordinated operation involving Seijosa, Sootea, and Otea Police teams. With this arrest, police have successfully closed the long-pending investigation into the Seijosa Police Station case.

The authorities have urged more victims, if any, to come forward and provide information regarding the scam.

Further investigation is underway to determine if additional individuals were involved in the fraudulent activities.