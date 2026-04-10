Arunachal police arrest man for dao attack in Itanagar, recover weapon and vehicle

A 42-year-old man was arrested within hours after a violent assault with a dao (machete-style weapon) in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, following swift action by Capital Police.

The case was registered at Itanagar Police Station on Friday evening, April 10, under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint filed by Arun Degio around 7:30 pm. The complaint alleged a murderous attack involving a sharp weapon.

Investigators moved quickly after the FIR was filed, carrying out field enquiries and verifying initial leads. The accused was identified within hours as Kholie Modi, a resident of Chimpu, originally from East Kameng district.

Police also traced the vehicle used in the incident — a Renault Triber bearing registration number AR-05-1952 — which helped establish the sequence of events.

A key breakthrough came from video footage of the assault, which corroborated the complainant’s account and aided in confirming the suspect’s identity. The weapon used in the attack, a dao, was later recovered and seized following due legal procedure.

Based on the evidence gathered, police apprehended and arrested the accused the same day. Officials said all legal protocols related to the arrest and investigation were followed.

Police described the rapid identification of the suspect, recovery of the weapon and securing of video evidence as part of a focused response to a serious crime.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance stance on violent offences and street crime, authorities said strict action would be taken against those involved in unlawful activities or the use of weapons.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant, report suspicious activity and cooperate with law enforcement, as police continue efforts to maintain public order and safety in the capital.