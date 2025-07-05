Arunachal police arrest murder suspect from Nagaland after months-long manhunt

Arunachal police have arrested a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with an abduction and murder case that occurred in Nagaland last November, following a coordinated operation between multiple law enforcement agencies.

Hobibullah Islam, son of Mohammad Fakruddin, was apprehended during a late-night raid in the Amtum area of Aalo on July 4. The arrest came after a tip-off from Nagaland police led to an extensive search operation across the town.

The case dates back to November 15, 2024, when a missing person report was filed at Raland Police Station in Nagaland. According to investigators, Islam and an associate allegedly committed abduction and murder before fleeing the state to evade capture.

The breakthrough came when SP West Siang Kardak Riba received a phone call from SDPO Bhandari of Wokha District, Nagaland, alerting authorities about the possible presence of the suspect in the area. Acting on shared intelligence and a photograph, a special team was immediately formed under the leadership of SI Nending Kojing.

The team conducted raids across suspected locations in Aalo town while activating local intelligence networks. Their efforts paid off when human intelligence, supported by technical inputs, revealed that Islam was working as a mason in the Amtum area.

The accused was attempting to flee when he sensed police presence in the locality.

During initial questioning, Islam revealed details of his movements since the alleged crime. After the incident in November 2024, he and his accomplice split up - his associate fled to Kerala (who was also arrested on the same day), while Islam made his way to Arunachal Pradesh.

He initially worked as a labourer in Namsai before moving to Aalo in May 2025, where he continued working in construction until his arrest. The suspect had been living under the radar, employed by a local resident who was unaware of his criminal background.

Following the arrest, Islam was handed over to a team from Raland Police Station, Nagaland, to face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

SP West Siang Kardak Riba used the occasion to renew appeals for public cooperation in background verification. The police department repeatedly requests the public to conduct proper character and antecedent verification from the nearest police station for all labourers and workforce brought from outside the state.