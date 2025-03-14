Arunachal Pradesh police arrested one individual in connection with a signature forgery case involving the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kurung Kumey, Vishakha Yadav.

The individual, identified as Bengia Mangkung (31), a resident of Tai Village, Sarli, was arrested on March 12 from Papunallah, following an investigation into Case No. 01/2025 filed under sections 336(3)/338 BNS at Koloriang police station.

The police team, led by Inspector Tailyang Bukar, the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, reported that the accused confessed to forging the signature of the Deputy Commissioner.

The incident raises concerns regarding the misuse of official documents and fraudulent activities.

SP Kurung Kumey, Bomken Basar, has appealed to the public to avoid resorting to shortcut methods for making quick or easy money, emphasising the importance of ethical and legal conduct in all dealings.