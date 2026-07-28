Arunachal Police arrest six, recover 11 stolen two-wheelers in Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested six people, including two minors, and recovered 11 stolen two-wheelers during a major operation in the Nirjuli area of Itanagar Capital Region, officials said on Monday.

The recoveries were made during an investigation into a vehicle theft case. According to Itanagar Capital Region Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega, two dedicated investigation teams led by Sub-Inspector Topi Josam and Sub-Inspector Gopal Tok carried out coordinated field operations, technical surveillance and intelligence gathering to track down the suspects and recover the stolen vehicles.

The operation was supervised by Assistant Superintendent of Police Rishi Longdo and Nirjuli Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector Tadu Hassang.

Police said the investigation is continuing to determine whether the group was involved in other vehicle theft cases and to recover any additional stolen property.

The SP appealed to the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions while parking their vehicles, particularly at night. He also urged owners whose two-wheelers have been reported stolen in recent months to approach the SDPO Naharlagun or Nirjuli Police Station with valid ownership documents to verify whether their vehicles are among those recovered.