Arunachal police arrest three for alleged gang rape of minor in Diyun

Diyun Police in Arunachal arrested three persons in connection with an alleged case of gang rape of a minor girl near Manabum Nala on July 18.

The incident was reported by a relative of the survivor at the Diyun police station. Following the report, a police team led by Inspector Ongsa Ronrang, along with Inspector Bobby Sumnyan, initiated immediate action to locate and apprehend the suspects.

The investigation involved night-long raids in several areas, including Shillong Pahar, Manabum, and Kamakhyapur. These efforts resulted in the arrest of three individuals accused of the crime. The suspects have been identified as Chugolo Chakma, aged 31, from Shillong Pahar; Amar Chakma, a 20-year-old meat vendor from Manabum; and Som Kumar Chakma, also known as Shanti Jivon, aged 30, from Kamakhyapur. The coordinated raids were conducted with precision, demonstrating the police's commitment to tackling crime effectively.

The case has been registered as DYN PS Case No. 19/2025 and falls under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the POCSO Act, 2012. These legal frameworks are designed to address and penalise offences related to sexual crimes and provide protection to children from sexual offences. The gravity of the charges reflects the seriousness with which such crimes are treated under the law.

Following the incident, the survivor underwent a medical examination to gather evidence and ensure her well-being. She has since been placed in a Child Care Institute for necessary counselling and protection. This step is part of the protocol to support survivors in coping with trauma and to safeguard their rights during judicial proceedings. The care and support provided are essential in helping survivors rebuild their lives and regain a sense of security.

Currently, the three accused individuals are in judicial custody as the investigation continues. The police have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that justice is served promptly and have encouraged the public to report any information that could assist in the case. Community cooperation is vital in such cases, and the authorities are keen on maintaining open channels of communication to facilitate the flow of information. Additionally, the police emphasized the importance of community vigilance and awareness in preventing such incidents in the future.