Lower Siang District Police has arrested three persons and seized 7.66 grams of suspected heroin in an anti-drug operation spanning Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh and Silapathar in Assam.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Likabali Police Station intercepted two persons at Likabali Check Gate on November 7. They were identified as Nyakom Lollen and Karbi Angu, both residents of Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district.

Police recovered 4 grams of suspected heroin from their possession. Both were arrested after completing the requisite legal formalities and subsequently remanded to police custody.

During interrogation, the two allegedly disclosed that they had procured the narcotic substance from a supplier based in Silapathar, Assam.

Following the leads, the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of Lower Siang District Police launched a follow-up operation in coordination with Assam Police on November 10.

A coordinated raid led to the arrest of the alleged supplier, identified as Numol Pegu, a resident of Palpoti Notun Mishing Gaon under Silapathar police station in Dhemaji district. He was apprehended at around 4.30 pm.

Police recovered another 3.66 grams of suspected heroin and Rs 2,000 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from the sale of narcotics, from his possession.

Lower Siang District Police said it would continue its crackdown on drug trafficking, with a focus on identifying and dismantling supply networks operating across state boundaries.