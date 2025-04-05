Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat Police arrested three individuals, including a serving constable of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), seizing over 42 grams of suspected heroin in a coordinated operation across multiple locations.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Pasighat Police Station led by Inspector Ige Lollen raided a rented house in Gumin Nagar. The premises, occupied by Mijom Damin, an IRBn personnel currently on leave, was searched under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the presence of independent witnesses. The search resulted in the recovery of 10.64 grams of suspected heroin, a mobile phone, and ₹2,000 in cash.

During interrogation, Damin revealed that the contraband had been supplied by one Ojong Osik. Acting swiftly, the police team, under the supervision of SDPO Dr. Akanksha Milind Tamgadge, proceeded to Kesung Paatang where Osik was apprehended. A further 15.81 grams of suspected heroin were recovered from his possession.

Following the arrests, a case (No. 25/2025) under sections 21(B)/27(2) of the NDPS Act was registered at Pasighat Police Station. The investigation has been handed over to SI C I Manchey.

Further interrogation led the police to a third suspect, Sujit Das, allegedly operating from Jonai. In collaboration with Assam Police, a second team led by SI K Dagium apprehended Das at 9:30 PM. He was found in possession of 16.19 grams of suspected heroin.

In total, 42.64 grams of suspected heroin were seized during the operation. All three accused — Mijom Damin, Ojong Osik, and Sujit Das — have been arrested and are in police custody.

The Commanding Officer of the 5th IRBn has placed Constable Damin under immediate suspension and initiated disciplinary proceedings against him.

East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba commended the police team for their prompt and coordinated action. Reaffirming the district police’s zero-tolerance stance on drug-related activities, he urged citizens to report any information regarding drug peddling to the Anti-Drug Squad. He assured the public that all informants' identities would be kept strictly confidential.