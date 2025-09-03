Arunachal Police arrest transporter in cheating case over damaged arcade machines

Arunachal Police in Nirjuli have arrested a transporter accused of cheating and criminal breach of trust in connection with a consignment of arcade game machines that was found badly damaged after prolonged delays.



The case was initiated after a written complaint was lodged by a young entrepreneur, Likha Taja, son of N. L. Kamin of P-Sector, Nirjuli. According to the complaint, Taja had ordered arcade machines from Timezone Pvt. Ltd. and entrusted the transportation to Agarwal Packers and Movers India. Despite clearing the payment in full, the consignment failed to arrive for over two months and was later traced to Guwahati.



The entrepreneur alleged that an additional payment was demanded for onward transportation to Itanagar, but upon final delivery, the machines were found to be severely damaged, causing significant financial loss. Following this, Nirjuli Police registered a case under NRJ/PS/Case No. 318(4)/351(2) BNS.



Acting swiftly, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Techi Tado and Constable Sanu Raj apprehended the accused, identified as Pawan Kumar (36), a resident of B Block, Singsandra, Hosur Road, Bangalore. The arrest was made on August 30, and Kumar was subsequently produced before the Hon’ble Court at Yupia for further legal proceedings.