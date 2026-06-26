Arunachal Police arrest two, bust heroin supply network in Itanagar

Arunachal Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 29 vials of suspected heroin along with Rs 17,680 in cash after busting a suspected narcotics supply network operating from Senki Park.

The operation, carried out on June 25 by the Niti Vihar Police Station with support from the Special Action Team (SAT), began after police received specific intelligence about heroin trafficking in the area.

Police first arrested 29-year-old Johnson Dulom from Senki Park during a search of his residence. Officers recovered 12 plastic vials containing around 15 grams of suspected heroin, including the weight of the containers, and Rs 13,100 in cash suspected to be proceeds from drug sales. The search and seizure were conducted under the provisions of the NDPS Act in the presence of independent witnesses and a gazetted officer.

During questioning, Dulom allegedly identified his supplier, prompting police to launch a follow-up operation. Acting on the lead, the SAT intercepted Duri Dakpe along NH-415 near 6 Kilo in Itanagar. A search of his Honda Dio scooter led to the recovery of 17 plastic vials of suspected heroin and Rs 4,580 in cash, also suspected to be linked to drug trafficking.

Altogether, police seized 29 plastic vials of suspected heroin and Rs 17,680 in cash during the operation.

A case has been registered at Niti Vihar Police Station under Sections 21(b) and 27A of the NDPS Act. Investigators are now probing the wider network to identify and apprehend others allegedly involved in the drug trade.