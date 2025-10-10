Arunachal police arrest two in major heroin seizure at Banderdewa market

A swift police operation in Banderdewa, Arunachal Pradesh, led to the arrest of two individuals accused of trafficking heroin late Wednesday night. Acting on a reliable tip-off, a team from Banderdewa Police Station intercepted the suspects around 10:40 pm on October 9, at the local market area.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Nyelam Nega, SP Naharlagun, and led by Inspector Kipa Hamak along with SI Koj Tada, Head Constable Tade Bomdom, and Constables Rinchin Tsering and Udipta Gogoi.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Samir Ali (21) from Lakhimpur district, Assam, and Saddam Hussain (30) from Nagaon district, Assam.

Police recovered four soap cases containing a total of 50.03 grams of suspected heroin from their possession.

A case has been registered under Banderdewa PS Case No. 70/25 for offences punishable under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Authorities said further investigation is in progress to trace the supply network and identify others linked to the narcotics trade in the region.