Arunachal Police on September 8 apprehended two individuals for their alleged connection in the killing of a CRPF jawan in the Bordumsa area of Namsai district.

The two accused individuals are identified as Chou Newata Mein (26), son of Chou Mehey Mein, residing in Changlai village, Namsai, and Chou Aravi Khen (25), son of Chou Shella Khen, residing in Jenglai village, Namsai.

A Jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was allegedly stabbed to death while another was injured in an attack by two bike-borne miscreants at Bodumsa along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border on September 6 night.

The Deceased Jawan has been Identified as Sunil Kumar Pandey. Both the Jawans were Posted at 106 Battalion in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sources informed that the two jawans had come to a market area on September 6 late evening in civil clothes, following which they were attacked by two bike-borne miscreants.

Both the Jawans were stabbed with a sharp object, resulting in the death of one.

After committing the crime, the miscreants fled the scene soon after.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be established and the injured jawan has been admitted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.