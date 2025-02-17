Police arrested two drug peddlers and seized nearly 44 grams of heroin following a confrontation in the jungles of New Yumchum village near Miao, Arunachal Pradesh.

Acting on intelligence, an Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) team from Miao Police Station set up an ambush in the dense forest area. The suspects, identified as Sanjit Kumar Chakma and Puchukala Chakma from Dharmapur 1 village, were intercepted around 1:45 pm while allegedly attempting to transport drugs to Namphai 2 area.

When ordered to stop, the suspects reportedly resisted arrest, leading to a physical altercation. During the scuffle, police constable Ladnong Singpho sustained injuries while attempting to disarm Puchukala Chakma, who was wielding a dao (traditional machete).

Despite the resistance, the police team successfully apprehended both suspects. A search revealed 37.05 grams of suspected heroin concealed in a soap case and an additional 6.80 grams hidden in a tobacco container, totalling 43.85 grams of the contraband substance.

The successful operation highlights the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region's remote areas.