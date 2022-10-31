In a major breakthrough by Special Investigation Cell (SIC) to find out the culprits involved in the APPSC paper leakage case, four more persons are arrested on the 30th of October 2022.

The four accused persons include Minoty Borong Saroh, DFSCO, Yingkiong, Upper Siang district, who is the wife of accused Tama Saroh, Opet Mibang, Circle Officer, Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC), Opet Mibang who is also posted in Yingkiong in the Upper Siang district and her husband.

A month back, FIR was lodged against Minoty Borang Saroh which was accepted and registered by the GoAP. Saroh, DFCSO and Mibang, CO are APPSC officers from APPSCCE 2017 batch and were posted in the year 2020.

With the four new arrests, the total number of arrests in the APPSC paper leakage case rises to 14.

Notably, the paper leakage case came in limelight after a written complaint from an AE aspirant, Gyamar Padang on the 29th of August this year. Based on the complainant, FIR was registered where the accused, Akhilesh Yadav, a teacher at Jeju institute was arrested and interrogated and based on that Thomas Gaduk a candidate who appeared AE examination was arrested.

Later Tanyang Gaduk, head assistant and father of Thomas Gaduk, Tama Saroh, broker, Taket Jerang, APPSC Deputy Secretary cum Controller of examination, and Dilip Saha, courier agent were arrested.

On 26 September 2022, the case was transferred to SIC. SIC since then arrested Binam Jomang, Junior Engineer (Contractual), Loth Ezing, Talung Jomang ( Father of Binam Jomang) and Tapok Ezing ( Father of Loth Ezing).