In a major breakthrough, a 'Kilonsker' (Minister)of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) tasked with collecting revenue for the militant outfit in Changlang district” was arrested by the Arunachal Pradesh police on Friday last.

State police informed about the arrest through a press conference on Monday.

According to Inspector-General of Police (Law and Order) Chuku Apa, the accused Rangpong Alias Semley Hakhun was arrested on March 25 by a joint team of the SIT and Changlang police, according to Inspector-General of Police (Law and Order) Chuku Apa. The Assam counterpart also aided the team in the operation.

SP Rohit Rajbir Singh led the special investigation team (SIT), while SP Mihin Gambo commanded the Changlang police.

“Acting on a tip-off, our team reached Tinsukia, Assam on March 25 and managed to trace Hakhun’s hideout. He was later apprehended by the team with the support of the Tinsukia police. An amount of Rs 2.18 lakh, 2 mobile phones and 3 sim cards have been recovered from him,” said Apa.

According to the IGP, at least two complaints of extortion and criminal intimidation have been filed against the NSCN-IM chief, one each at the Changlang and Itanagar police stations.

Hakhun is being probed by state police, according to IGP Apa, and he has so far disclosed crucial information concerning the NSCN-IM leadership's organisational structure and actions.

"One of the most wanted insurgent leaders," Hakhun was responsible for massive extortion efforts on behalf of the NSCN-IM in the general area of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding."Apa stated.