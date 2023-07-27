The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) on July 27 arrested one person involved in the illegal appointment of 28 primary teachers in Longding district.

As per the Special Investigation Cell, Jomdo Lona (61), the then DDSE Londding was allegedly involved in the appointment.

Further, on the basis of findings of the Facts Finding Committee report of the Education Department alleging fake appointments of the primary teachers.

The SIC investigation into the illegal appointment is ongoing and all facts of the case are being investigated in detail, mentions the release.



Also Read: Arunachal: Special investigation cell raids Education Directorate over teacher appointments

Arunachal’s Special Investigation Cell (SIC) raided the office premises of the Directorate of Elementary Education and the Director’s residence pertaining to the illegal appointment of 28 primary teachers in the Longding district of the state.

A case has been registered by the SIC (VIC) PS C/No.02/2023, under Sections 120(B), 420, 409, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, pertaining to the alleged illegal appointment of 28 Primary Teachers in Longding District.

In an effort to bring the perpetrators to justice, the SIC teams carried out raids on various residential and office premises in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on 24th July 2023. The raids were executed in coordination with local law enforcement agencies to ensure the collection of crucial evidence.