Nirjuli Police in Arunachal Pradesh have successfully apprehended Beauty Das, accused in multiple fraud cases involving huge sums of money after she fled to Cooch Bihar, West Bengal. The arrest follows complaints filed by residents alleging financial misconduct by Das, who was employed as a collector for various cooperative societies.

The incident unfolded when Pintu Taid, a resident of Lekhi Nirjuli, lodged a complaint stating that Beauty Das, originally from Cooch Bihar and residing in Nirjuli, had deceived him of Rs. 7,20,000. Das was employed as a daily deposit money collector for the Demorijo Multipurpose Cooperative Society at the time.

Subsequently, another complaint was filed by Dugi Vivek, Chief Promoter of Happy Thrift and Credit Society, alleging that Das had defrauded his society and 23 other individuals, amounting to approximately Rs. 20,00,000.

Nirjuli Police promptly registered cases under C/no.39/24 and C/no.40/24 and initiated an investigation led by S.I. Shakti Lamgu and L/S.I. Nikter Ani. It was discovered during the investigation that Das had fled to her native place in Cooch Bihar, prompting SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, to constitute an arrest team.

The arrest team, consisting of officers including S.I. Shakti Lamgu, L/S.I. N. Ani, L/Ct M. Keyang, and Ct Rohit Dada, under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun DySP Paul Jerang and Inspector T.M. Nekam, coordinated with the West Bengal police for the apprehension. Beauty Das was successfully arrested at Village Adhari, PO/PS Sitai, District Cooch Bihar, West Bengal, on July 14.

Following her arrest, Das was brought back to Nirjuli and produced before the CJM Court in Yupia, where the police requested custody for further investigation. The court granted a two-day police remand to facilitate ongoing inquiries into the case.