Arunachal police, Assam Rifles detain NSCN militant in targeted Tirap operation

A joint security team recorded a major counter-insurgency breakthrough after detaining a key NSCN (K–Niki Sumi) operative during a focused operation in the Hukanjuri area of Tirap district.

Authorities said the action followed reliable intelligence indicating the presence of an armed insurgent. Information shared by ECIB, 3 CIB and later reinforced by 19 WEU prompted Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police to mount a swift, coordinated response.

Personnel from 44 Assam Rifles, accompanied by police officials, moved to the identified location and conducted a controlled intervention that led to the arrest of SS Captain Jenlong Supong, described as an active cadre of the NSCN (K–Niki Sumi) faction.

Security forces recovered a pistol, a magazine, six live rounds, a mobile phone and a PAN card from the suspect. Supong was handed over to the Khonsa Police for further questioning and legal formalities.

Officials said the operation demonstrates the sustained efforts of Assam Rifles and state police to reduce insurgent influence in the region through timely intelligence-based actions and close inter-agency coordination.