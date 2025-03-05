The Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police, launched a joint operation successfully seizing a massive cache of ammunition in Launu village near Kanubari, South Arunachal.

The ammunition, linked to insurgent groups ULFA (I) and NSCN (K-YA), was hidden in the area.

The recovered weapons include 29 rounds of 7.62mm SLR; 200 rounds of 7.62mm AK-47 and 245 rounds of 5.56mm M-16.

The operation marks a significant step in efforts to curb insurgent activities in the region.

Authorities have launched further investigations to identify those responsible for hiding the weapons.

The successful recovery highlights the continued efforts of security forces to maintain peace and security in the sensitive border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.