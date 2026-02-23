Arunachal police bust cross-border narcotic supply route, two arrested

Police in Arunachal Pradesh intercepted a suspected cross-border drug supply route from Assam on Sunday, February 22 afternoon, seizing nearly 11 grams of suspected heroin and arresting two alleged peddlers near the Banderdewa market area.

Acting on credible information received at the Banderdewa Police Station at around 1:10 pm on February 22, a police team launched an immediate operation to intercept a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle (AS-07W-0148) reportedly transporting narcotic contraband from Assam into Arunachal Pradesh.

The operation was led by Inspector Kipa Hamak, Officer-in-Charge of Banderdewa Police Station, along with SI Koj Tada, Head Constable T. Bomdom and Constable R. Tsering, under the supervision of Shri Rishi Longdo, SDPO Naharlagun. The team laid a trap at Niya Colony in Banderdewa and successfully intercepted the motorcycle.

Two suspects, Shivaji Morang (28) and Sarat Kutum (30), both residents of Bolugaguri in Bihpuria, Lakhimpur district of Assam, were apprehended at the spot.

During the search, police recovered a blue soap case containing an orangish-coloured powder suspected to be heroin from the possession of Shivaji Morang. The seized contraband weighed 10.95 grams.

Following the recovery, a case was registered at Banderdewa Police Station vide BDW/PS/C.No. 12/26 under Sections 21(b) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Both accused were formally arrested in connection with the case.

Authorities said further investigation is underway to ascertain the supply chain and possible links to a larger narcotics network operating across the Assam-Arunachal border.