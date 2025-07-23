Arunachal police bust fake PRC job scam, nab key accused from Uttar Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh's Chongkham police have successfully cracked a high-profile forgery case involving the use of a fake Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) to secure employment in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 64th Battalion, Barama Camp, Howly (Assam).

The case, registered under Chongkham PS Case No. 30/2024 U/S 468/471 IPC, was initiated by K. Loya, CO-cum-Executive Magistrate, after verification by SSB authorities confirmed that the submitted PRC was forged.

The first accused, Dheeraj Kumar of Gunauli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district, was apprehended from the SSB Camp in Howly shortly after the case was filed. The co-accused, Shivam Parihar alias Nagendra Singh, who had been on the run, was arrested on 19 July 2025 from his native village in UP.

A police team led by SI Aditya Chandra, SI(SG) M. Prasad, and SI(SG) D.K. Singh travelled to Uttar Pradesh to carry out the successful arrest operation.

SP Sange Thinley commended the team for their dedication, swift action, and professionalism.

The Namsai District Police reiterated their firm commitment to upholding legal integrity and ensuring that those attempting to manipulate government systems face strict action.