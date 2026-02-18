Arunachal Police bust inter-state racket; 16 luxury vehicles seized, one held

In an inter-state vehicle fraud case, Arunachal police have recovered 16 luxury vehicles and arrested a 38-year-old man from Guwahati for allegedly duping buyers by posing as a bank official.



The accused, identified as Rupjyoti Das, has been booked in multiple cases registered at Naharlagun Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He is currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway.



Police said the recovered vehicles include high-end models such as Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV300, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Brezza, Jimny and Bolero. The seizures were made during investigation into fraud cases registered earlier this year.



According to investigators, the accused allegedly posed as a senior functionary of a private bank and claimed that the vehicles were genuine bank e-auction units. He reportedly acquired vehicles on rent from Assam, paid the owners for a few months to gain their trust, and then fraudulently sold them to unsuspecting buyers in Arunachal Pradesh, assuring them that the necessary documents would be provided later.



Preliminary findings suggest that over 40 vehicles may have been sold using this method. Linked cases have also been registered at several police stations in Assam.



Police said the recovered vehicles have been handed over to either Assam Police or their rightful owners following due legal procedures. Authorities have urged citizens to verify vehicle documents with transport authorities, banks and law enforcement agencies before making financial transactions.