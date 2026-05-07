Arunachal Police bust suspected heroin smuggling network operating through luxury vehicle

In a major anti-drug operation under “Operation Dawn 2.0,” East Siang Police busted a suspected high-end vehicle-based drug peddling network and arrested three persons at Silluk Village under Mebo Police Station jurisdiction.

Police said the operation was launched on the evening of May 6 following specific intelligence inputs regarding illegal transportation and peddling of narcotic substances in the area.

A police team led by Ayup Boko, APPS, along with other officials and personnel, laid a naka at Silluk Market and intercepted a Toyota Hyryder travelling from Roing towards Mebo.

In the presence of Executive Magistrate Toimi Tagi, Circle Officer of Mebo Sub-Division, police conducted a body and vehicle search which resulted in the recovery of an orange-coloured powdery substance suspected to be heroin weighing 21.4 grams (gross weight).

Police also seized four vials, two syringes, cash amounting to Rs 75,700, and the Toyota Hyryder allegedly used in the operation.

Officials stated that all seized materials were properly weighed, packed, sealed, and documented according to legal procedures, while the entire operation was videographed to ensure transparency and procedural compliance.

The three accused persons were apprehended and later handed over to Mebo Police Station for further legal action.

Following the seizure, MEBO PS Case No. 10/2026 was registered under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba commended the police team for the successful operation and reiterated the department’s zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and related crimes.