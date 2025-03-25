Arunachal's Changlang police apprehended two individuals after intercepting a vehicle carrying suspected narcotics near the Assam Rifles checkpoint as part of Operation Dawn, on March 24.

Acting on credible intelligence, the police stopped a Mahindra Bolero (AR-12-4546) entering from Margherita, Assam.

A thorough search of the vehicle was conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses, leading to the discovery of approximately 12.2 grams of suspected powder drugs concealed in a hidden compartment.

Two individuals, identified as Homnong Ngemu (28) and Rapsam Ngemu (35), were apprehended on the spot. Authorities also seized two mobile phones and Aadhaar cards from the accused.

The operation was carried out in strict compliance with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, ensuring due legal procedures. The suspects, along with the recovered items, have been taken into police custody for further investigation.

Changlang District Police has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes through Operation Dawn, a sustained initiative aimed at curbing drug trafficking and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.