Lady Constable Pani Manju Joram has brought international recognition to Arunachal Pradesh's police force after securing a bronze medal at the Senior World Muaythai Championship 2025 in Antalya, Turkey.

The achievement marks another milestone for Joram, who previously earned a silver medal at the Asian Muaythai Championship in Taiwan. Her consistent performance across international competitions has established her as one of India's promising martial artists in the sport.

Beyond her competitive success, Joram has enhanced her credentials by completing the International Coach Course and obtaining the One Standard Muaythai certificate from the International Federation of Muaythai Associations.

The certification, bearing the signature of General Secretary Stephen Fox, qualifies her to coach at international standards.

The dual role of serving as a police officer while competing at the highest levels of international sport demonstrates remarkable dedication. Joram's success reflects the growing presence of Indian athletes in combat sports on the global stage.

The Capital Police have officially congratulated Joram on her accomplishment, expressing confidence in her future prospects.

Muaythai, known as "the art of eight limbs," combines punches, kicks, elbows, and knee strikes. The sport has gained significant traction in India, with athletes increasingly making their mark in international competitions.