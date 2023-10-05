In a shocking incident, a constable from the Arunachal Police was found dead inside the guard room of Minister Mama Natung's bungalow.

The deceased had a bullet wound, indicating a possible case of suicide, however, officials are yet to release a statement regarding the matter.

Constable Kabak Soni, 1st AAPBn was deployed as Sentry on duty at Sports Minister Mama Natung's private bungalow at Senki View.



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As per the initial investigation, the police suspect it to be a case of suicide, however, the investigation is still on to ascertain the cause of the death.

The incident took place between 1 am and 3 am on the night of October 4.

It is to be mentioned here that a shot was fired from the 9mm Carbine machine gun in the victim's head, having 20 rounds, meanwhile, an empty cartridge with the shot bullet have been also been recovered.

Inquest proceedings have been conducted by Police station Niti Vihar.

The body has been shifted to TRIHMS hospital, Naharlagun and family members have been informed.