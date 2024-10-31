In a proud display of discipline and unity, the Arunachal Pradesh Police contingent captivated audiences at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade on October 31, marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with distinguished guests and officials, attended the event held in Kevadiya, which honored the ideals of national unity and strength that Patel championed.

The parade featured 15 contingents from across India, including 10 state police teams, 4 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units, and one National Cadet Corps (NCC) team. Leading the Arunachal Pradesh Police unit were Deputy Superintendents Taba Biroy and Tage Tallang. The team comprised 3 Sub-Inspectors, 42 Constables from the 2nd and 5th IRBn battalions, and 2 instructors from the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa.

Having undergone a rigorous training schedule since their arrival in Gandhinagar on October 1, the Arunachal Pradesh contingent’s flawless performance showcased their dedication to national pride and unity. Their participation not only highlighted the discipline and skill of Arunachal Pradesh Police but also reinforced their steadfast commitment to the values of unity and integrity, making a strong impression on all present.

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