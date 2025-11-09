Arunachal police crack blind theft case within 48 hours using tech-based investigation

The Seppa Police in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district successfully solved a blind theft case within 48 hours of its registration.

The case, registered as Seppa PS Case No. 44/2025 under Section 305 BNS, involved the theft of two mobile phones and cash from a residence in Santipur Colony, Seppa.

Acting promptly, a dedicated police team led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) of PS Seppa, ASI Josh Ngusang, along with constables W. Sawin, J. Wangpan, and others, launched an intensive investigation combining technical and field-based intelligence.

Through meticulous analysis of leads and sustained follow-up, the team successfully identified and apprehended the accused, 20-year-old Sawan Lorrah. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. Both stolen mobile phones, which had been sold to unsuspecting individuals, were recovered and seized by the police.

The accused has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway as per due process of law.