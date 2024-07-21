To curb tobacco sales near educational institutions, the Chimpu Police Station team, led by SDPO Itanagar Kengo Dirchi, OC Inspector Neeraj Nishant, SI S K Jha, and ASI Manish Kumar, conducted a surprise inspection of shops within 100 meters of school premises. The operation, under the supervision of SP Itanagar Shri Rohit Rajbir Singh, IPS, targeted areas around VKV School, SLSA, KV2, and other nearby schools.

Deputy Commissioner Shri Talo Potom, IAS, joined the raid, issuing stern warnings to shopkeepers. He said that repeated violations of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) would result in legal action. The initiative aims to safeguard the health of school children by eliminating tobacco sales in proximity to their learning environments.