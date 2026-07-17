Arunachal Police crack theft at Malinithan archaeological site, recover stolen temple artefacts

Arunachal Pradesh Police have solved a theft case at the historic Malinithan archaeological site in Lower Siang district, arresting one person and recovering most of the stolen ritual artefacts, officials said.

The case was registered after the Malinithan Vikash Parishad Committee lodged a complaint on July 5 alleging that unidentified miscreants had broken into the Malinithan Temple during the intervening night of July 4 and 5 and stolen several valuable ritual items.

According to the complaint, the stolen articles included 10 brass bells (ghantis), one Khalid, six copper pots (tamba ghoti) and an aluminium bucket.

Based on the complaint, Likabali Police registered a case under Section 305(a)(d) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the investigation was assigned to Sub-Inspector Kardo Ori.

The investigation, led by Inspector Abraham Taying, Officer-in-Charge of Likabali Police Station, combined conventional policing with technological tools to identify the suspect.

Following sustained investigation, police zeroed in on Toli Geyi, a resident of Upper Colony in Likabali, and arrested him on July 13.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to his involvement in the theft and revealed the locations where the stolen articles had been hidden and disposed of.

Police recovered a major portion of the stolen items from a jungle hideout in the Malinithan area. The remaining artefacts were recovered from Silapather in neighbouring Assam, where the accused had allegedly sold them.

Officials said the successful detection of the case reflected the coordinated efforts and professionalism of the investigation team.

Malinithan, located near Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh, is one of the state's most significant archaeological and religious heritage sites. The temple complex, believed to date back to the 10th-12th century, attracts pilgrims and tourists from across the region. The theft had raised concerns over the security of the site's historical and religious artefacts.