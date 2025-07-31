Arunachal police crack two thefts, arrest Assam duo in dumper truck case

Police teams across Arunachal Pradesh have successfully solved two separate theft cases within days, demonstrating effective investigation techniques despite challenging circumstances.

The more significant breakthrough came when Niti Vihar Police recovered a stolen dumper truck worth lakhs from the remote Damin area of Kurung Kumey district, arresting two suspects from Assam in connection with the theft.

The TATA LPK 1618 dumper truck, bearing registration number AR 01L 2528, had been missing for nearly a month before owners Nangram Kali and Tophik Khan discovered its disappearance on July 22. The vehicle had been parked unused near CRPF Camp in Senki Park, making it an easy target for thieves familiar with its location.

What made this case particularly challenging was the complete absence of witnesses or immediate leads. The theft occurred sometime between June 10 and July 10, giving perpetrators a significant head start.

A five-member police team led by Inspector Takhe Tasso worked under the supervision of SDPO Kengo Dirchi to crack the case. Their breakthrough came when they identified that the thieves had prior knowledge of both the vehicle's location and its GPS system installation.

The investigation led police to detain a former employee of the complainant from Dejoo area in Assam's Lakhimpur district. This detention proved crucial in unravelling the theft network.

Two men from Silonibari Village in Lakhimpur district were subsequently arrested: Amjad Ali, 27, and Md. Esamuddin, 33. Both face charges under Section 305(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Meanwhile, Chimpu Police demonstrated similar efficiency in solving a residential theft case reported on July 24. Deepak Kumar had reported the theft of his Lenovo tablet and an Indane LPG cylinder from his rented accommodation in Agam Colony.

Despite having no immediate leads, SI Tamo Bakhang's team used technical surveillance and local intelligence to identify repeat offender Arjun Bagang as the prime suspect. Following his arrest and confession, both stolen items were recovered.