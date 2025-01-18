In a decisive move to curb sound pollution and ensure road safety, Pasighat Police dismantled and destroyed over 80 illegally modified bike silencers as part of the ongoing ‘Road Safety Month 2025’ campaign. The silencers, known for emitting noise levels beyond permissible limits, were crushed using a JCB at the Reserve Police Line (RPL) campus on Friday in the presence of East Siang District Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, Deputy SP Ayup Boko, traffic police officers, and media representatives.

Speaking to reporters, SP Pankaj Lamba highlighted the hazards posed by modified silencers, emphasizing their contribution to public nuisance and increased risks of road accidents. "The use of modified silencers is not only illegal but also endangers the safety of children, senior citizens, and the general public. We maintain a strict zero-tolerance policy on such violations," said Lamba.

Explaining the operation, Lamba noted that many riders replace factory-installed exhaust systems with modified versions that emit excessive noise far exceeding the prescribed decibel limits. These modifications, he said, disrupt public order and heighten accident risks. As part of the campaign, police have fined numerous violators and confiscated over 80 modified silencers, which were permanently dismantled during the drive.

The SP further issued a stern warning to bike riders against altering their vehicles' silencers, adding that legal action would be taken against individuals and dealers involved in manufacturing or selling such modifications. “Altering company-provided silencers is a clear violation of traffic rules and will attract fines or even suspension of licenses,” he cautioned.

Additionally, SP Lamba announced a special initiative under the road safety campaign. Reflective stripes and stickers will be distributed to vehicle owners, particularly operators of heavy vehicles such as dumpers, tractors, and Tata-mobiles, which often lack proper reflective markers. This distribution drive is scheduled to take place on January 20 at Giidii Notko, Pasighat's general festival ground. The move aims to mitigate the risk of road accidents caused by poorly visible vehicles at night.

The Pasighat Police's proactive measures underscore their commitment to fostering a safer and more disciplined road environment for all residents of East Siang District.