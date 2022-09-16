The Arunachal Pradesh police on Friday destroyed Cannabis plants and burnt down the entire plantation in the state's Kurung Kumey District.

According to sources, Cannabis plants are being cultivated on a paddy field on the steep hillside of the Maba Yarde area near Koloriang town headquarters of Kurung Kumey district.

Accordingly, a police team conducted a recce and after confirming that the paddy field on which cannabis plants growing is located at a distance of around 4-5 km deep inside the forest on the hillside, the district administration was informed immediately.

Later, the police team under the leadership of Rishi Longdo, Deputy SP was formed and on September 16, 2022, the team along with Circle Officer, Koloriang trekked to the paddy field and destroyed the cultivated Cannabis plants.

Later, the destroyed Cannabis plants were burnt down.

It was learnt that the paddy field belongs to one Bengia Raja of Koloriang town. He was brought to the Police station and thoroughly enquired after which he stated that Cannabis plants grown in his field were planted by his hired labourers who used to work in his field.

After enquiry, he was given a stern warning that such cultivation of crops should never happen again in his field.

Superintendent of Kurung Kumey Boken Basar appealed the public, especially the youth urging them to stay away from drugs and to share any info about drug trafficking/cultivation of Cannabis plants in the district.