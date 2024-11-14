In a progressive move aimed at supporting female police personnel, the Itanagar Capital Region Police in Arunachal Pradesh has announced a policy granting one day of special menstrual leave each month.

According to an official memorandum issued by SP (Capital) Rohit Rajbir Singh on Wednesday, female officers can avail this leave on either the first or second day of their menstrual cycle.

The office memorandum highlighted that this initiative reflects the department’s commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment that acknowledges the specific health needs of women. It is expected to boost morale, enhance productivity, and ensure the operational readiness of female personnel.

Under the new policy, the special leave will be considered as 'on duty' for all practical purposes. Detailed records of leave usage will be maintained by a designated female officer in the SP office and at respective police stations. However, the policy also clarifies that this special leave is limited to one day per month, with no extensions allowed.

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