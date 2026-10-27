Arunachal Pradesh Police have issued a wanted notice for Kenba Kami, who allegedly shot dead his brother-in-law and critically injured another in Assam’s Biswanath district, officials said on October 27.

The incident took place on Monday in the Gohpur area near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, when Kami, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, allegedly went to his in-laws’ home to take his wife back.

According to an Assam Police official, Kami was confronted by his two brothers-in-law, triggering an altercation. During the confrontation, he allegedly shot one of them dead and attacked the other with a sharp weapon.

The injured man was admitted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

Following the incident, Papum Pare Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh issued a wanted notice seeking information about Kami’s whereabouts. The police have urged anyone who spots him to immediately inform the nearest police station.

The killing also triggered protests near Hollongi along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Monday evening. Members of the Gorkha community blocked roads and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.