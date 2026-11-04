The Capital Police has launched a free and voluntary verification drive for tenants, employees and domestic workers in Itanagar, aiming to strengthen public safety and prevent cases of theft and fraud.

Named Project Sahtam, the initiative was launched by Capital Itanagar Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar on November 3. Sahtam, a word in the Nyishi language, means protection or shield.

The pilot phase will run from November 5 to 18 and cover Sectors 1 to 4 under Itanagar Police Station. The remaining three sectors will be covered in subsequent phases, the police said.

Under the initiative, police will verify the identity and addresses of tenants, employees and domestic workers, and check available authorised police records. The local address will also be physically verified by the designated Sector Officer. Police stations linked to a person's permanent or previous address may be contacted for further verification.

The initiative comes amid complaints from residents about domestic workers and employees allegedly leaving without notice, sometimes after taking money or valuables. Police said the absence of verified identity and address details often makes it difficult to trace such individuals and investigate complaints.

"Every resident deserves to know who they are letting into their home or workplace. Project Sahtam is a shield for the people of Itanagar: simple, free and voluntary," Basar said, urging landlords, employers and households in the covered areas to participate.

Residents can apply using separate forms for tenants, employees and domestic workers. The forms can be downloaded through a link shared on the Capital Police's official Facebook page or collected from Itanagar Police Station.

Applicants must submit two copies of the completed form, along with a recent photograph and the required documents. Original documents must be produced for comparison and will be returned immediately. Each application will receive a reference number.

Police said verification reports would generally be issued within a week, either through WhatsApp or in person at the police station. Applications awaiting responses from other police stations may take longer.

The police have clarified that the exercise is voluntary and requires the informed consent of the person being verified. No fee will be charged, and the information collected will remain in authorised police custody for verification and lawful policing purposes.

The verification report will confirm identity, address and the police records checked. However, it will not serve as a character certificate or guarantee of a person's future conduct.

During the pilot phase, the drive will be conducted by designated Sector Officers:

Sector 1: SI Tatung Tari

Sector 2: SI Kipa Robin

Sector 3: SI Tana Suraj

Sector 4: SI Padam Padi

Capital Police has appealed to landlords, employers and households in the four sectors to make use of the facility during the pilot period.