Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung inaugurated a series of pioneering initiatives by the capital police, reaffirming the government's dedication to enhancing community welfare, security, and progressive law enforcement.

The projects reflect the steadfast efforts of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, led by DGP Anand Mohan, and Itanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Itanagar Rohit Rajbir Singh, whose innovative approach has advanced the mission of victim support and community policing across Itanagar.

The newly inaugurated Chimpu Police Station aims modernised law enforcement, embodies a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to swift and efficient service for people. The development strengthens the infrastructure of Arunachal Pradesh police, representing a significant advancement in the resources available to officers, ensuring safety and accessibility for all residents.

Further solidifying support for victims of trauma and abuse, the Women Police Station in Itanagar unveiled Ane’s Home, the first of its kind in India. This comprehensive facility merges essential support services under one roof, offering legal aid, trauma counseling, a children’s safe space, and fitness and nutritional resources. Ane’s Home signifies a compassionate, holistic approach to victim support, empowering survivors to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.

In addition, the Police Ajin Canteen at Itanagar Police Station compound was inaugurated as a space for camaraderie and mutual support among police personnel. More than just a canteen, this facility strengthens the bond within the force, providing a welcoming environment that fosters unity and morale.

Furthermore, the official theme song of Operation Dawn - “Roshni", Arunachal Pradesh Police’s comprehensive anti-drug initiative. The anthem, envisioned by DGP Anand Mohan, symbolises a shared commitment to eradicating drug abuse from the community. The song reinforces Arunachal Pradesh’s collective resolve toward a brighter, drug-free future.

Home Minister Mama Natung applauded the dedicated officers and urged the community to stand united in building a safer and prosperous Arunachal Pradesh.