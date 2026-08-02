Arunachal Police launches 'Muskaan 2.0' to strengthen child safety, expand parent-teacher outreach

Building on the success of its flagship child protection initiative, the Arunachal Pradesh Police has launched 'Muskaan 2.0' in East Siang district to further strengthen child safety mechanisms by actively involving parents and teachers in safeguarding children.

Announcing the second phase of the initiative, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung said the first phase demonstrated the impact of coordinated efforts between law enforcement, educational institutions and local communities.

"The first phase reached nearly 16,897 students across 104 schools, creating greater awareness and empowering young minds to stay safe," Natung said. He also acknowledged actor and Child Safety Ambassador Chum Darang for supporting the initiative.

The minister said the expanded programme would deepen child protection efforts by engaging parents and educators through awareness and sensitisation programmes.

Implemented between October 2025 and March 2026, the first phase of Muskaan was carried out through the 'Police Ki Pathshala' outreach programme. During the campaign, police conducted structured sessions on child rights, bodily autonomy, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, cyber safety and anti-bullying measures.

According to an official report, the initiative produced measurable outcomes. Police installed 104 Child Safety Complaint Boxes in participating schools, leading to the resolution of 45 non-POCSO complaints through counselling and intervention.

Regular school visits under the programme also helped identify and register three POCSO cases, enabling legal action in those instances.

The project received appreciation from the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) for its contribution to child safety. It also focused on strengthening institutional capacity, with police personnel undergoing 10 specialised training sessions on child-friendly policing.

As part of the programme, students visited Ane's Home, a child-friendly facility at the Women Police Station, and participated in demonstrations of emergency response systems, including Dial 112, Childline 1098, and the Police Control Room.

East Siang Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba said Muskaan 2.0 will focus on creating a stronger support system around children by educating parents and teachers about their legal responsibilities.

The second phase will use Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) as a platform for sensitisation, conduct dedicated capacity-building sessions for educators, and ensure regular monitoring of complaint boxes in schools to facilitate timely grievance redressal.