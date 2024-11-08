Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed appreciation for the state's police force, acknowledging their bravery, dedication, and selfless service as they celebrate the 52nd Raising Day.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Khandu lauded the commitment of Arunachal police personnel in ensuring peace and justice.

He stated, "Warm wishes to the Arunachal Pradesh Police on their 52nd Raising Day! Today we celebrate the bravery, dedication, and selfless service of the police personnel who work tirelessly to ensure our safety and security. Their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and upholding justice is truly inspiring."

Furthermore, the Arunachal chief minister also upheld the motto of the police department - "Satya, Seva, Suraksha", lauding the policy of a "transparent, responsive, and people-friendly" approach.

Warm wishes to the Arunachal Pradesh Police on their 52nd Raising Day! Today we celebrate the bravery, dedication, and selfless service of the police personnel who work tirelessly to ensure our safety and security. Their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and upholding… pic.twitter.com/nu2XSX87Re — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 8, 2024

"The Arunachal Pradesh Police, with its motto "Satya, Seva, Suraksha" (Truth, Service, Protection), has been steadfast in providing transparent, responsive, and people-friendly policing," he added.

Appreciating the sacrifices made by the personnel, CM Pema Khandu stated, "As we honour their service, let's appreciate the sacrifices made by the police personnel and their families. May their unwavering spirit continue to shine as the protectors of our people and the pride of our land!"

The Arunachal Pradesh Police will celebrate its 52nd Raising Day at IG Park, Itanagar, today. Chief Minister Khandu will attend the event as the chief guest.