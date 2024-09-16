The Banderdewa Police, with assistance from their Sikkim counterparts, have apprehended Kalu Chetry, alias Tenzing Tsering, a 28-year-old resident of Tawang. Chetry was arrested in Gangtok on September 15, 2024, following a four-month manhunt.

Chetry, the son of the late Hari Bahadur Chetry, was wanted in connection with a kidnapping case filed under Banderdewa Police Station C/No.31/24 U/S 364(A)/34 R/W Sec 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act. The case dates back to May 4, 2024, when Chetry and three accomplices lured a woman to the PTC Gate in Banderdewa under the pretense of selling local ornaments. Instead, they forcibly abducted her, took her to a secluded spot near the Assam border, threatened her with a pistol, and robbed her of ₹3 lakh before fleeing towards Assam.

The Banderdewa Police, led by SI Koj Tada, Ct Tade Bomdan, Ct Tanik Hichik, and L/Ct Kago Yamung, launched an extensive search operation. Their efforts culminated in locating Chetry in Gangtok. The operation received vital support from SHO Sardar Police Station, Gangtok, under the oversight of SP Naharlagun Sh Mihin Gambo and OC PS Banderdewa Sh Kipa Hamak.

Chetry has been transported back to Banderdewa for further investigation, which has uncovered his involvement in several thefts and cheating cases related to local ornaments.