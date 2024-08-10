Itanagar Police successfully apprehended a notorious thief and fugitive, recovering a substantial amount of stolen gold jewelry and other valuable items.

The arrest follows a complaint lodged by 55-year-old Smti Ratan Kaman, a resident of D-Sector, Itanagar, who reported a burglary at her home on July 31, 2024. The stolen items included a gold chain, a topaz gold ring, eight gold earrings, and two gold nose pins.

Acting swiftly, the police registered the case as Itanagar Police Station Case No. 130/24 under Section 305(a) BNS, and the investigation was led by Sub-Inspector Samuel Ngupok. A special investigation team, comprising Inspector Khiksi Yangfo (Officer-in-Charge, PS), Sub-Inspector Samuel Ngupok, and Constables Sandeep Yadav, Tayo Bodo, Shiplu Das, and Nik Kabak, was formed to track down the perpetrator. The team intensified their efforts by interrogating 12 known habitual offenders and burglars, while simultaneously enhancing human intelligence operations.

The investigation pointed to Toi Tamang, a suspect who had previously been arrested in connection with Naharlagun Police Station case no. 76/24 under multiple sections of the BNS and the NDPS Act. Tamang had escaped police custody on July 20, 2024.

Despite the absence of electronic traces due to his deliberate evasion, the police utilized human intelligence to locate and apprehend him in the Papu Nallah area.

During the subsequent interrogation, Tamang confessed to the thefts, leading to the recovery of a range of stolen goods, including:

- A Canon digital camera

- A laptop

- Two watches

- One gold ring

- Six gold earrings

- One gold nose pin

- One gold-plated necklace with a pendant

- One gold necklace

- Two gold-plated anklets

- Two gold-plated mang tikkas

- One silver ring

- Two mobile phones

The arrest of Tamang has not only solved the present case but also resolved another pending case (Itanagar Police Station Case No. 136/24 under Sections 331(3)/305(a) BNS), bringing relief to the community. The successful operation was conducted under the supervision of SDPO Itanagar Kengo Dirchi and SP Itanagar Rohit Rajbir Singh, IPS.