Amid a bandh call in Arunachal Pradesh's capital, Itanagar, on February 17, a police officer went beyond the call of duty to help a family in need. Ct Rohit Dada of Nirjuli Police Station was approached by a family seeking help in reaching the hospital for the delivery of a pregnant woman. Despite blocked roads en route to Naharlagun, Dada took the pregnant woman in his personal vehicle, before finally having to take her to the police station in Nirjuli, given the condition of the woman and the law and order situation.

It was at the Nirjuli Police Station that the lady police personnel and the wife of a police personnel helped the woman deliver a baby girl. The parents of the baby named her "Ana," derived from the last three letters of the word "Thana."

Bandh calls often disrupt normal life and pose a direct threat to the loss of life and property. However, the Arunachal Capital police, even during such difficult times, strive to serve and protect the citizens.

This heartwarming incident highlights the role of police officers as not just law enforcers, but also as public servants who go above and beyond to help those in need, especially during trying times.