Two police personnel in Arunachal's Kra Daadi district were suspended for allegedly consuming drugs. A a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them, a senior official said on February 14.

The duo was apprehended along with two civilians during a raid at a meat shop in Palin, the district headquarters, on Wednesday night, he said.

During the operation, two vials of a suspected contraband substance weighing around 2.24 gram were seized, Kra Daadi SP Sepraj Perme said.

Perme added that the prime suspect in the drug supply, however, escaped under the cover of darkness and heavy rain.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.