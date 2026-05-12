Arunachal Police orders zero tolerance against corruption in Itanagar Capital Range

The Arunachal Pradesh Police has issued a comprehensive directive enforcing zero tolerance towards corruption across all police establishments under the Itanagar Capital Range, warning of strict departmental and legal action against personnel found involved in corrupt practices.

In an official order issued by T. Amo, all Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers, Officers-in-Charge, and supervisory officers have been directed to ensure the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in public dealings.

The order stated that all police stations, district establishments, check gates, police outposts, traffic points, and other units under the range must function with complete professionalism and transparency.

It specifically directed that no individual should be compelled, coerced, or induced to pay any illegal gratification for police-related services, including entry into Arunachal Pradesh without an Inner Line Permit, passage of trucks or other vehicles through check gates, settlement of traffic violations outside lawful penalties, registration of FIRs, disposal of complaints, release of accused persons, or police verification and enquiry processes.

The directive warned that any involvement in corruption, extortion, illegal collection, or misuse of official position would be viewed seriously and dealt with through strict departmental and legal action.

Unit heads have also been instructed to conduct regular briefings and sensitisation programmes for officers and personnel under their command.

Additionally, police stations, check gates, outposts, traffic points, and other public dealing locations have been directed to display prominently visible notices informing citizens of their rights and encouraging them to immediately report any instance of corruption or misconduct.

The order said compliance with the directions must be ensured “in letter and spirit” as part of efforts to uphold public trust in policing.