Arunachal police probe alleged chemical use to ripen bananas in Naharlagun

Arunachal Pradesh Police have launched an investigation into allegations that chemicals were used to artificially ripen bananas in Naharlagun, with authorities initiating legal proceedings after a video highlighting the alleged practice surfaced on social media.

Naharlagun-Itanagar Capital Region Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega said the matter came to the authorities’ notice on Tuesday following the circulation of the video.

Acting on the complaint, Naharlagun police station officer-in-charge K Dev lodged an FIR on Wednesday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

“The exact nature and chemical composition of the substance depicted in the video are yet to be established, and will be determined through scientific examination and detailed investigation,” Nega said.

Police are examining the substance allegedly shown in the video to determine whether it was used for ripening bananas and whether its use violated food safety regulations.

Nega said any violation of food safety laws would be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law. The investigation will also seek to identify individuals involved in the alleged practice and establish the circumstances surrounding the use of the substance.

Authorities are expected to rely on scientific examination and other evidence to determine the nature of the chemical and establish whether the allegations are substantiated.