Arunachal Police probe alleged use of chemicals to ripen bananas in Naharlagun

Arunachal Pradesh Police have launched an investigation into the alleged use of chemicals for artificially ripening bananas in the Naharlagun area, officials said on September 10.

The action was initiated after a video circulating on social media came to the authorities' notice on Tuesday, Naharlagun-Itanagar Capital Region Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega said.

Following the video, Naharlagun police station Officer-in-Charge K Dev registered an FIR on Wednesday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the SP said.

"The exact nature and chemical composition of the substance depicted in the video are yet to be established, and will be determined through scientific examination and detailed investigation," Nega said.

The police are also investigating the alleged practice and will identify those involved, he said.

Nega assured that any food safety violations established during the investigation would be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

Authorities are expected to rely on scientific examination of the substance shown in the video before determining whether prohibited chemicals were actually used for ripening the bananas.

