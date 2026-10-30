In a major breakthrough in a vehicle theft investigation, Banderdewa Police have recovered 20 stolen two-wheelers from different locations across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and arrested one person in connection with the case.

The investigation began after Banderdewa Police Station received a complaint on September 28 regarding the theft of a TVS NTORQ scooter from the Banderdewa market area.

Following the complaint, Banderdewa Police registered Case No. 55/2026 under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, under the supervision of Officer-in-Charge Inspector Kipa Hamak. The investigation was assigned to Sub-Inspector Koj Tada.

Considering reports of multiple vehicle thefts in and around the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), Naharlagun, a dedicated police team was constituted to investigate the cases.

Through sustained investigation backed by human and technical intelligence, the police team traced and arrested Jiten Pegu alias Anug (23), a resident of No. 18 Chaulmari under Bihpuria Police Station in Assam's Lakhimpur district.

The accused was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court at Yupia and remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Based on information provided by the accused, police subsequently recovered 20 stolen two-wheelers from various locations in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The recovered vehicles include eight TVS NTORQ scooters, five Yamaha RayZR scooters, one Honda Dio scooter and six other motorcycles.

Meanwhile, police have appealed to people whose two-wheelers were stolen to contact the Officer-in-Charge of Banderdewa Police Station if they suspect their vehicles are among those recovered.

Claimants have been advised to carry valid ownership documents, including registration certificates, vehicle registration numbers and copies of FIRs or theft complaints, to facilitate verification.

Dr Nyelam Nega, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, has also urged residents to remain vigilant and take adequate precautions against vehicle theft.

He advised vehicle owners to park their two-wheelers in secure and well-lit locations, preferably under CCTV surveillance, and use additional safety measures such as handle locks and anti-theft devices.

The recovery is expected to help several vehicle owners whose two-wheelers were stolen across the two neighbouring states.